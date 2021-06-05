Recap | Baseball drops regional opener

Alabama’s (31-25) first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014 ended in an 8-1 loss against NC State (31-17) on Friday afternoon. The Crimson Tide will play in an elimination game against Rider University on Saturday, June 5.

The Wolfpack offense found success against Alabama starter Tyler Ras (7-5; 5.82 ERA) early in the game. Ras gave up back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the second inning. The junior allotted two more home runs in the next two innings.

After Ras gave up his fourth and final home run, UA head coach Brad Bohannon made a call to the bullpen. Ras pitched 4.1 innings, gave up seven hits and tallied a pair of strikeouts.

NC State added a fifth home run on the game in the bottom of the eighth frame from Crimson Tide senior reliever Brock Guffey.

Alabama’s lone run of the game came off a solo shot in the fifth inning from senior Jackson Tate. Tate now has six home runs on the season.

Aside from Tate’s home run, NC State starting pitcher Reid Johnston (9-2; 3.90 ERA) managed to silence the Crimson Tide offense in his eighth inning of work. Johnston gave up four hits on the afternoon and retired seven Alabama batters via the strikeout.

First pitch for the Crimson Tide’s elimination game against Rider University is scheduled for Saturday, June 5 at 2 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN3.