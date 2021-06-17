Want to attend away games this football season? Here’s how to opt in

Ticket requests will be fulfilled based on UA credit hours earned by the student at the conclusion of the 2021 spring semester.

If a student’s ticket request is fulfilled, their ticket will be sent to their student email account on the Monday before the game.

Students can go to RollTide.com to opt in for both the season opener and conference away game tickets.

Season Opener

The Crimson Tide kicks off its 2021 campaign on Sept. 4 against the University of Miami in Atlanta. Every UA student will be eligible to request one student ticket for $60.

Students can opt in for the season opener Monday, June 28 at 8 a.m. CT through Wednesday, June 30 at 5 p.m. CT.

Students will be asked to submit a credit card during the opt-in period but will only be charged after fulfillment emails are sent on Friday, July 2.

Conference Away Games

Unlike the season opener, only returning students will be eligible to request one student ticket to each conference away game.

Students can opt in between Monday, Aug. 2 at 8 a.m. CT and Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. CT. The card will be charged on Aug. 6 if the student’s ticket request is fulfilled.

Ticket prices for each away game are as follows:

Sept. 18, Florida, $110

Oct. 9, Texas A&M, $125

Oct. 16, Mississippi State, $85

Nov. 27, Auburn, $150

Students can request to sit with friends during the opt-in period.

For more information, students can contact the Alabama Athletics TIDE PRIDE/Ticket Office at (205) 348-2262 or by email at ticketoffice@ia.ua.edu.