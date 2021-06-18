UA+will+stay+open+on+Friday+as+other+state+offices+close+for+Juneteenth

While other state offices close on Friday, the University will stay open. UA employees will receive an added annual leave day instead.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday afternoon that Friday, June 18 will be a holiday for all state employees, but her authorization will not extend to UA employees.

Her statement was released the same day President Joe Biden established Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

Ivey’s declaration affects all state offices except those where it is essential to maintain personnel. In her announcement, Ivey said any employees required to work on Friday should be allowed time off as soon as possible.

UA employees will operate on a normal schedule Friday despite Ivey’s announcement. Instead, UA employees will receive an added annual leave day to be used at their discretion.

The University’s decision was “due to the impact a late notification would have on time-sensitive operations like existing classes, programs, visitor tours, summer camps and other planned activities.”

More detailed information about employee’s added annual leave will be included in a later update, and Juneteenth will be added to the University’s official calendar beginning in 2022.

“It is important that the University honor and acknowledge this poignant date in our history in an appropriate way for years to come,” the statement said.