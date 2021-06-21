How to support flood cleanup efforts 

Rain floods the Quad on the UA campus in February 2020.

Local organizations are requesting assistance in flood cleanup efforts.

Those interested in responding to Saturday’s storm can go to the Tuscaloosa County Volunteer Reception Center between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22.

The Volunteer Reception Center is located in the Church of the Highlands at 721 Rice Mine Road. Closed-toe shoes are advised for all volunteers.

Questions should be directed to Tuscaloosa’s One Place at 205-462-1000.

Saturday’s storms, which claimed the lives of two Tuscaloosa County residents, damaged the city’s water infrastructure and caused major flooding. Tropical Storm Claudette brought more than 7 inches of rain on Saturday night, 4 inches of which fell within two hours.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency in response to Claudette, which has caused 14 deaths throughout the state.