University Medical Center to host COVID vaccine clinics

The University Medical Center in Tuscaloosa is holding Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics, which will take place Aug. 7, 14 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

UA students, faculty and staff can participate in the clinics by appointment only. Current UMC patients over 12 can also participate.

Those interested can call (205) 348-1471 and leave a message with their name, date of birth and contact number to schedule an appointment.

The Student Health Center also offers the Pfizer vaccine to all UA students over the age of 16. Students can schedule an appointment online.

Students who report proof of their vaccination status by Aug. 28 will receive $20 in Bama Cash.

Dr. Richard Friend, dean of the College of Community Health Sciences, encouraged vaccinations in a July 29 statement.

“The Delta variant is more infectious and is leading to increased hospitalizations and other negative outcomes — especially among those not vaccinated,” Friend said in the statement. “The best way to keep COVID-19 and variants like Delta from affecting your campus experience, and those of your fellow faculty, staff and students, is through widespread vaccination.”