Alabama soccer throttles Jacksonville State in season opener

The Alabama women’s soccer team defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, 4-0, in a rainy season opener on Thursday, Aug. 19.

The Crimson Tide dominated on the scoreboard and led in time of possession. The team had possession of the ball for the majority of the match. The Gamecocks posted five shots with two of them on target. Alabama posted 25 shots, and 14 were on target.

Alabama struck first as junior Reyna Reyes tapped in a rebound off a hard shot on target from graduate transfer Ashlynn Serepca. Reyes grabbed the 1-0 lead in the 10th minute.

Alabama doubled its lead, 2-0, in the final moments of the first half as junior Macy Clem took a quick touch and put it in the net — her first goal of the season off a deflection.

The start of the second half faced an hour delay as the stadium lights were reset. Alabama immediately added to its lead over the Gamecocks after the delay. Serepca found the back of the net in the first minute of the second half, 3-0.

True freshman Leah Kunde scored in the 67th minute to cap off a dominant performance for the Crimson Tide. It was Serepca and Kunde’s first goals in their Alabama careers.

Alabama head coach Wes Hart applauded his players for not “overlooking” the Gamecocks.

“I was excited with the mentality we came out with,” Hart saide. “I was afraid we might overlook Jacksonville State and put our focus on Florida State, seeing that it’s a big game for us Sunday, but the group showed a lot of maturity and did not look past Jacksonville State. We came out flying tonight, and I was really, really proud of that.”

Alabama travels to Tallahassee to play the top-ranked Florida State Seminoles on Sunday, Aug. 22. The game will be broadcast on ACCNX at noon CT.