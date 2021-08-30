Alabama linebacker suspended indefinitely for DUI 

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Sunday, Aug. 29. Head Coach Nick Saban announced Monday afternoon that Robinson is suspended from the team indefinitely.

“Q. Robinson is suspended indefinitely from the team,” Saban said. “He’ll get evaluation and also go through the protocols that we have for any alcohol- or drug-related issue.”

Robinson was involved in a car crash and arrested for driving under the influence on Sunday morning. Robinson’s bond was set at $1,000.

The accident involved three cars on the corner of Hargrove Road and Prince Avenue. No one was injured in the crash.

A redshirt freshman, Robinson was entering his second season with the Crimson Tide, but he did not play at all in 2020.

Robinson was a top-100 recruit coming out of high school. 24/7 Sports ranked him as the No. 65 player overall, No. 6 outside linebacker and the No. 2 overall player in Alabama.