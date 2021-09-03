Alabama volleyball sweeps opening weekend invitational

Alabama women’s volleyball opened its season at the Marshall Invitational, going undefeated with wins against Austin Peay University, Marshall University and Miami University of Ohio. The Crimson Tide lost two of the 11 sets played in Huntington, West Virginia.

Austin Peay University (3-1; 19-25, 25-14, 25-20, 26-24)

The Crimson Tide won its season opener in four sets against Austin Peay on Friday, Aug. 27.

Right-side outside hitter Kennedy Muckelroy led Alabama with 17 kills and three aces, which ties with her previous career high from Mar. 29 against Tennessee.

Setter Emily Janek led with 39 assists and 17 digs, earning the seventh double-double of her career.

Libero Dru Kuck led the team with 28 digs in her debut with the Crimson Tide, topping her previous best of 17 with Kansas State against West Virginia in October 2020.

Marshall University (3-1; 25-27, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19)

The Crimson Tide fell in the first set against Marshall but came back to capture the following three sets.

Outside hitter Kendyl Reaugh had a .317 hitting percentage with a career-best 16 kills. Reaugh committed three errors on 41 swings.

Outside hitter Abby Marjama picked up 14 kills — her second double-digit performance — in this invitational.

Kuck topped her performance from the Austin Peay match, with 24 digs against Marshall.

Miami University of Ohio (3-0; 25-15, 25-17, 25-20)

Alabama rounded off the weekend with its first straight set-win against Miami. This marked the Crimson Tide’s first sweep since its match against Alcorn State in 2019.

Alabama newcomer Kuck was a key factor to the team’s success at the invitational. Earlier this season, head coach Lindsey Devine complimented her demeanor.

“She doesn’t get frazzled,” Devine said. “She brings with her this calmness, but also this competitive edge, which I love.”

Kuck’s competitive edge helped her earn the Marshall Invitational MVP award, and she was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for her performance. She finished with 10 assists and 70 digs, averaging 6.36 per set. Kuck had a career-high 28 digs against Austin Peay.

Janek was named to the All-Tournament team.

What’s next?

The Crimson Tide will host its first home invitational of the season, the Crimson Tide Invitational. The first match will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. CT at Foster Auditorium against Troy University.