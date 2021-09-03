Starbucks on Paul Bryant Drive reopens dining room

The Starbucks on Paul Bryant Drive closed its dining room earlier this week due to a temporary staffing shortage. After a few days of drive-thru service, the store will reopen its dining room Friday, Sept. 3 at 6:30 a.m.

UA spokesperson Shane Dorrill said the decision was made so that available employees could focus on drive-thru services. Dorrill was unable to confirm the source of the staffing shortage.

“The temporary staffing shortages at the Starbucks at the Corner has been resolved,” Dorrill said on Thursday evening. The Starbucks lobby will open on Friday for normal business hours.”

Bama Dining and Starbucks declined requests for comment.