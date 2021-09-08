Ferg+Starbucks+closes+due+to+staff+shortage

Bama Dining announced on Monday, Sept. 7 that the Starbucks in the Ferguson Center would close Tuesday because of a temporary staff shortage.

“Due to limited staff and supply chain challenges, some Bama Dining locations, including the two Starbucks locations on campus, are experiencing temporary interruptions in service,” said Kristina Patridge, director of University Dining Services.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Starbucks on Paul Bryant Drive closed its dining room because of a temporary staffing shortage. UA spokesperson Shane Dorrill said the decision was made so that available employees could focus on drive-thru services.

Last week’s closure was resolved by Friday, Sept. 3.

“Like many in the restaurant industry, Bama Dining is actively working to recruit and retain excellent talent to fill the gaps we have been experiencing since the start of the semester,” Patridge said.