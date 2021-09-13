Alabama women’s basketball announces conference schedule

The Alabama women’s basketball team announced its 2021-2022 conference schedule on Sept. 8. The schedule includes 16 games, with eight home games at Coleman Coliseum.

In the past two seasons, Alabama posted an 8-8 record in conference play. Looking to improve in SEC play, the Crimson Tide will host Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Alabama will travel to Tennessee, Georgia, Ole Miss, Auburn, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and LSU. South Carolina is on top of the NCAA Preseason Power 10 for the 2021-22 season.

“Let’s get it crackin’!!!!!!!!,” Janese Constantine, assistant coach for the team, said on Twitter. “It’s official! SEC schedule ready to ROLL!!!!! Excited for the season and I can’t wait to see our fans in the building!”

The conference schedule begins on Dec. 30 at Tennessee. After the new year, Alabama will have a two-game homestand against Auburn and Mississippi State. The in-state rival comes to Coleman Coliseum on Jan. 2, and the Bulldogs will face the Crimson Tide on Jan. 6.

Alabama will head back on the road for two games against Georgia on Jan. 9 and Ole Miss on Jan. 13. Alabama will return home for another two-game homestand against Florida on Jan. 16 and Arkansas on Jan. 20.

The Crimson Tide will finish January with a home game and a road game. After Arkansas, the team will travel across the state for a retest against Auburn on Jan. 23. Then, Alabama returns to Coleman to host Missouri on Jan. 30.

The month of February could be the toughest stretch for the Crimson Tide, which will open up with a road matchup against the defending SEC champions and NCAA Final Four team, South Carolina, on Feb. 3. Alabama will then make the trek to Vanderbilt on Feb. 6.

After this road trip, Alabama will have another pair of home games. Kentucky will come to Tuscaloosa on Feb. 13, and Tennessee comes to town on Feb. 17. Alabama finishes up this tough February run with road games against Texas A&M on Feb. 20 and LSU on Feb. 24 followed by a home game against Vanderbilt on Feb. 27.

After the conference schedule, the SEC Women’s Basketball tournament will take place March 2-6at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Last season in conference play, Alabama had a hot start, winning five of the first seven games in the SEC— the team’s first time doing so since the 1997-98 season. That 5-2 start in SEC play included an 86-78 victory over No. 14 Mississippi State on Jan. 14. The hot start turned cold as Alabama finished 3-6 in the rest of the SEC games last season.

Season tickets are available for purchase. Times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.