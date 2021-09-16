UA reports record freshmen and graduate enrollment in fall 2021

The University of Alabama enrolled record numbers of freshmen and graduate students in the fall 2021 semester. This year, the University’s student body totals 38,320, its fourth highest fall enrollment ever.

A record 7,593 freshmen enrolled, which the University reports is 17% higher than last year’s new freshman count. The University leased more than 800 beds from two apartment complexes near campus this year to accommodate freshmen and other on-campus students.

The University enrolled 8% more in-state freshmen than it did in 2020, with 2,963 new in-state freshmen for fall 2021. This puts this year’s incoming freshman class at 39% in-state and 61% out-of-state.

Minority students make up 22% of this year’s freshman class.

“The Capstone’s reputation for academic excellence as the state’s flagship institution is widely esteemed, and this diverse and bright group of students will elevate themselves and the University to even greater accomplishments,” UA President Stuart Bell said.

Of the 7,593 new freshmen admitted, 281 are National Merit Scholars — a 27% increase from last year’s freshman class. More than a quarter of new freshmen are enrolled in the Honors College.

Learn more about UA student enrollment trends here.