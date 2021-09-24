Late goal seals victory for Alabama soccer against Missouri

After an 85th minute go-ahead goal, the Alabama women’s soccer team (6-5, 1-1) defeated the Missouri Tigers (4-5, 0-2) on Thursday.

The match was close from start to finish, with the teams tied at zero until midway through the second half.

Alabama was the only side to record a shot on goal in the first half, and from there the game quickly became a defensive battle.

Going into the second half, neither team had much momentum. The match looked like it was destined for overtime or a draw.

In the 67th minute, the action began. Alabama midfielder Kate Henderson finished a mid-air cross from the right to put the Crimson Tide up 1-0, but the Tigers scored immediately after. Just 14 seconds later, Missouri raced down the field, and junior Jadyn Easley slid the ball past the keeper to bring the game back to a stalemate.

The game stopped for over 10 minutes in the 78th after Missouri goaltender Sophia Worth suffered an apparent knee injury and was taken off the field in an ambulance.

The Crimson Tide did not get tight during the break.

In the 85th minute, Alabama pushed down the field, and forward Ashlynn Serepca played a ball through to forward Riley Tanner to give the Crimson Tide the late lead. It was Tanner’s first goal in an Alabama uniform.

The Tigers did not respond this time, giving the Crimson Tide their first conference win of the season.

Henderson said she was proud of her team’s resilience.

“We absolutely needed this win,” Henderson said. “We have not been getting the results we’ve needed. We didn’t mope after they scored back at us. It shows that we’re just going to come at you even harder.”

Henderson said it was time for Tanner to get a goal.

“I’m so happy for her,” Henderson said. “It was honestly a relief that someone scored so that we didn’t have to go to overtime. She’s been getting assists, so it was time for her to get a goal.”

Alabama beach coach Wes Hart said every point in the league is crucial.

“At the end of the season you’ll see how many teams are jammed together in the standings,” Hart said. “The difference between three points and one point or zero points is huge for us. Hopefully these past two results against Utah Valley and Missouri keep our confidence up heading into Vanderbilt.”

Alabama’s next game will be against the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-5-2, 0-1-1) in Nashville, Tennessee. The game is on Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.