‘T-Town Witches Ride’: Raise awareness for the Arc

The witches have left Salem to embark on a bike ride and walk for charity in Tuscaloosa. The Arc of Tuscaloosa, a local organization that provides care and transportation to intellectually disabled individuals, is hosting its fourth annual “T-Town Witches Ride.”

Who: Registration is $25, but the event is open to the public. What: The fourth annual T-Town Witches Ride. When: Sunday, Oct. 17, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Where: Government Plaza, 2106 Sixth Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

The T-Town Witches ride is a two-mile bike ride or one-mile walk where women dress up as witches, decorate their bikes and “fly” through downtown to raise awareness and funding for the Arc of Tuscaloosa.

Women 18 years old and older are invited to participate, while family and friends are encouraged to line the sidewalks to watch.

Michelle Sanford, the administrative assistant at the Arc, said the organization serves as a “dayhab” for individuals with intellectual disabilities. The Arc picks them up from their homes, brings them along for community work such as Meals on Wheels, and helps them toward personal goals and other fun things during their day.

Delshonda Thomas, the executive director of the Arc, said the event raises awareness and funding. Transportation is one of the biggest expenses for the organization.

“My favorite part is the ride itself,” Thomas said. “I like to see a lot of the women dress up in the costumes; people put a lot of effort into the costumes, decorating the bicycles … Especially when people get together and have a group theme, they put a lot of thought into having a theme for the group, so it’s just a lot of fun.”

While riding and walking is central to the T-Town Witches Ride, there is other entertainment at the event, including food vendors and the Arc of Tuscaloosa’s “Sounds of Joy” choir.

“I think they’re going to be really excited to perform at this event,” Thomas said. “These are our own individuals with intellectual disabilities that make up the choir, and they love to give back by singing; that’s their thing.”

After the ride, the Arc will award prizes to the best group theme, best witch costume and best “broomcycle” decorations, and they will raffle off a green Regions bicycle.

An after-party called the Brew Ha-Ha will be held at Moe’s Original BBQ after the event.

