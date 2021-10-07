Crimson Coverage Oct. 7, 2021

CW File
Sneha Subramani, Newscast HostOctober 6, 2021
Crimson Coverage host Sneha Subramani brings you this week’s biggest stories from The Crimson White.
NEWS
UA professors discuss American withdrawal from Afghanistan in open forum
Faculty Senate to vote on task force’s executive control at next meeting
UA to Provide Four Weeks of Paid Parental Leave
UA students weigh in on UN climate report
UA Honors College could be renamed through Capital Campaign
Tuscaloosa City Council approves River District Park project
SGA approves 75% of requested funding for 11 student organizations
Faculty Senate will vote on new general education requirements in October
UA updates Campus Mail Service district zones and locations
UA extends mask mandate to Oct. 29