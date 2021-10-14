SGA to Provide Student Transportation Option for Mississippi State Game

The Student Government Association announced a pilot program to help UA students attend away football games. Beginning with this Saturday’s game against Mississippi State, the SGA will provide a bus to drive students to and from the game.

Tickets are $5 per student, and there are 52 seats. A link is available on the SGA website for students to submit their name, Crimson email, CWID and payment method.

Tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Confirmation emails will be sent out on Thursday, Oct. 14. All riders must show proof of ticket and a valid photo ID before boarding. The departure time will be included in the confirmation email.

The SGA announced a similar option for the game against Auburn on Nov. 27. Mississippi State and Auburn are the Crimson Tide’s last two away games this season.

In the announcement post on Instagram, the SGA listed a phone number to call for those who have any questions: (205) 348-2742. The idea received positive reviews in the comment section on the post.

It is unclear whether the service will be available for a potential SEC title game or for away games next season.

Questions? Email the Sports desk at sports@cw.ua.edu.