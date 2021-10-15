Alabama soccer heads to Texas A&M 

The Alabama women’s soccer team (8-7, 3-3) heads on the road to Ellis Field in College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies (6-7-1, 2-4).

The Crimson Tide is 0-5 away from Tuscaloosa this season. Their most recent win away was in March at South Alabama.

Alabama is coming off another home win, defeating Mississippi State in the Power of Pink game on Sunday. That win moved the Crimson Tide to 8-2 at home.

Texas A&M is led by head coach G Guerrieri, who is in his 29th season. Guerrieri has been the head coach since the program’s creation. The Aggies have been a women’s soccer powerhouse for years, making 16 Sweet 16s, seven Elite Eights, and one College Cup.

Ellis Field was nationally ranked in the top three in attendance from 2002 to 2020. The stadium has a capacity of 3,500, and the average attendance this season is 2,255.

The Aggies are led by their true freshmen, forward Maile Hayes and defender Mia Pante. Hayes leads the team with 15 points this season. Hayes has six goals and three assists. Pante is third in the SEC with seven assists.

In goal for Texas A&M is Kenna Caldwell, who is eighth in the SEC with 43 saves.

Three of the last seven meetings between the Aggies and Tide have gone into overtime. Last year’s match resulted in a 2-0 victory for A&M.

Like Alabama, Texas A&M has lost to Florida State, TCU, Arkansas and Ole Miss this season. Both teams have defeated LSU.

Texas A&M is three points behind Alabama in the SEC West standings.

The match is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. CT on the SEC Network Plus.