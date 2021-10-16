Alabama soccer draws at Texas A&M

Alabama women’s soccer (8-7-1) traveled to College Station, Texas, to take on the Texas A&M Aggies (6-7-2, 2-4-1). The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Heading into Friday, the Crimson Tide was one of five teams in the SEC that had not played a full 110 minutes. It was Texas A&M’s second stalemate of the year.

Alabama came onto the pitch ready to play with a few early scoring opportunities. Midfielder Felicia Knox fired a shot on goal in the 11th minute, and forward Raigen Powell had a breakaway but couldn’t get a shot.

Defender Gessica Skorka took a shot of her own, but to no avail for the Tide. After 45 minutes, the match was still scoreless, something Alabama has gotten used to over the past few games.

Alabama held the Aggies to one shot on goal in the first half.

Texas A&M attacked quickly in the second half, scoring just 42 seconds in. Midfielder Barbara Olivieri scored her fourth goal of the season to give the Aggies the 1-0 lead.

Alabama did not back down.

Forward Kate Henderson scored her fifth goal of the season to even up the score at 1-1 in the 56th minute. Knox crossed the ball across the box, and Henderson finished it with her head, something that is becoming familiar for the sophomore from Anaheim, California.

Less than 20 minutes later, the Aggies played a through ball into the box. When they reached the six-yard box, Alabama goalkeeper McKinley Crone slid in with her leg to knock the ball out of danger.

“Incredible save by Mac,” Alabama head coach Wes Hart said. “They didn’t have too many good looks on the night, but she came up big when they did.”

That save was the reason the Crimson Tide left the Lonestar State with one point.

In the two overtime periods, six of the Crimson Tide’s 10 offside offences were called. This halted any chance of the Crimson Tide winning the match.

“I thought on a couple of occasions we could’ve done a better job timing our runs,” Hart said. “But I like the fact we were aggressive and trying to get behind them.”

The Aggies were never called for offsides.

Both teams finished the game with 15 shots. Alabama had seven on goal to Texas A&M’s five.

The Aggies were the more physical team, with 16 fouls to four from Alabama —but three of those four were yellow cards.

With the draw, Alabama remains in fourth place in the SEC West with seven points. Texas A&M is in fifth.

“I am pleased with our performance tonight,” Hart said. “Thought we played well. Really happy with our response after going down early in the second half. Kate [Henderson] scored a great goal to equalize. Would have liked to leave here with three points, but we will certainly take the point and move on.”

Alabama returns home to play the Kentucky Wildcats for Senior Night on Thursday, Oct. 21. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The match will also be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.