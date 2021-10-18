WGRC+hosts+educational+events+for+Domestic+Violence+Awareness+Month

The UA Women and Gender Resource Center is providing educational programming through the month of October in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month was launched nationwide in October 1987 as a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations raising awareness for the issue.

WGRC peer leaders have hosted panels, tabled and led service projects for domestic violence centers.

“UA is that umbrella over all of us students,” said Rachel Jakovac, chair of the WGRC Student Ambassadors. “Hearing from the University and knowing that they’re trying is so important.”

The WGRC provides free, confidential and voluntary counseling for victims of interpersonal violence and their families. The center also hosts programming for issue– and identity-based events and months.

“Students bring real anecdotal evidence to this [discussion],” Jakovac said. “It’s our lives. Having student and survivor voices at the center of this is the most important thing.”

Jakovac, herself a survivor, said serving as a WGRC Student Ambassador has changed her life.

“I didn’t think there would be a huge difference between nonambassador me and ambassador me,” she said, “but it has been so rewarding to be able to help people.”

The WGRC is hosting several more programs this month:

The “Journey of a Survivor” panel series is hosted every Tuesday in October 2-3 p.m. at the UA Student Center, Room 3108.

Friday Crafternoon: Make blankets for shelters on Oct. 22 at the UA Student Center, Room 3111.

An Empty Seat at the Table: Decorated place settings at dining halls honor college students who have lost their lives to domestic violence Oct. 11-25 at the UA Student Center, Fresh Food Company, Lakeside Dining and Burke Dining Hall .

Crimson Goes Purple: Wear purple on Fridays to show support for dating and domestic violence survivors.

Honor and Remembrance Trees: Stop by around campus to create a ribbon in honor of domestic violence and breast cancer survivors and victims.

