UA+employees+must+be+vaccinated+by+Dec.+8+following+federal+order

All University of Alabama employees must be vaccinated by Dec. 8 following President Joe Biden’s recently signed Executive Order 14042.

Biden’s order required all employees of federal contractors and subcontractors — including those at universities with federal contracts — to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations.

Employees with approved medical, disability or religious exemptions are not subject to the mandate.

“Failure to comply will place The University of Alabama in jeopardy of losing hundreds of millions of dollars that we receive through federal contracts and awards as well as thousands of jobs funded, in part, by those dollars,” the UA News release said.

To comply with the deadline, employees receiving the Moderna vaccine must receive their first dose by Oct. 27, and the second dose no later than Nov. 24. Employees who receive the Pfizer vaccine must receive their two doses by Nov. 3 and Nov 24, respectively. The single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine must be administered by Nov. 24.

Appointments for vaccines are available to employees at no cost through the University Medical Center and the Student Health Center.

According to the release, UA officials will follow up soon with information about uploading records and applying for medical, disability, or religious exemptions. The University will continue to monitor federal mandates related to COVID-19 vaccinations.