UA+temporarily+disables+vaccine+reporting+tool

The University of Alabama has temporarily removed the online vaccine reporting tool that students, faculty and staff use to self-report their COVID-19 vaccinations.

UA spokesperson Shane Dorrill said the form was taken down because of the federal vaccine mandate, which requires all employees of federal contractors and subcontractors, including UA employees, to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8.

“The previous upload links were removed Friday afternoon to avoid confusion concerning the requirements related to the federal vaccination mandate,” Dorrill said. “We will post more detailed guidance, including information on uploading records and applying for medical, disability, or religious exemptions, as soon as those processes are in place.”

The UA System uses self-reported data to update its dashboard. In its most recent update on Oct. 24, the dashboard reports that 62% of students and 72.5% of employees have reported receiving at least one dose of a vaccine.