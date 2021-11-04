SEC champion and scholar-athlete: Mercy Chelangat

Alabama cross country runner Mercy Chelangat had a successful fall season.

On Oct. 27, just two days before the SEC championship, Chelangat was named the 2021 SEC Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year. This title is voted on and awarded by the league’s coaches to someone who is performing above average in athletics and academics.

Chelangat is the first woman to earn this title for Alabama cross country.

“It is hard balancing athletics and school,” Chengelat said. “But I try my best to manage my time and give my best every day. So being recognized as the Scholar-Athlete is a huge honor for me. I am thankful and more focused, hoping to achieve more in the future.”

Chelangat continued her impressive season at the 2021 SEC Championship last Friday, Oct. 29. She won the individual SEC title and set a course record by covering the 6-kilometer Gans Creek Cross Country Course with a time of 19:55.2.

This is Chelangat’s second straight SEC title. It’s the Crimson Tide’s first individual win since 1993.

“For them to run that way, with both setting the course records in wet, sloppy conditions, it’s a testament to how well they raced,” said Dan Waters, the cross country head coach.

Waters also praised the example Chelangat sets for her teammates and other student-athletes.

“I think she’s a great example of the importance our entire team puts on successfully balancing academics and athletics, which just goes to show that at Alabama you can really have it all,” Waters said.

Now, Chelangat will turn her attention to Tallahassee, Florida, where the Crimson Tide will travel for the NCAA championships on Nov. 20.

Questions? Email the Sports desk at sports@cw.ua.edu.