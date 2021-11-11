Track by Track Series: The Crimson White’s Editor-in-Chief

Jeffrey Kelly | @jeffkellyjr, Culture Editor
November 10, 2021

On a typical Sunday afternoon, Keely Brewer arrives at the Office of Student Media, sits down at her desk in her comfy swivel chair, pulls out her laptop and begins another exciting yet busy day as The Crimson White’s editor-in-chief. 

Before doing anything else, Brewer opens up Spotify and fills the room with her favorite tunes to get her through a long night.  

With the first iteration of the culture desk’s revamped series “Track by Track,” we dive into the music that Brewer plays when she needs an escape from everything or just a comforting walk across campus.

