Bruno+Library+closes+until+fall+2022

The Angelo Bruno Business Library, located on Stadium Drive, has closed until fall 2020.

Opened in 1994, Bruno is open to all students but caters to those in the Culverhouse College of Business and the Manderson Graduate School of Business.

Bruno will receive “updates and improvements to both its aesthetics and functionality,” according to UA spokesperson Shane Dorrill.

Updates will include new carpet, paint, lighting and furniture in all public areas, along with improvements to the heating and cooling systems and the fire suppression system. A gender-neutral restroom and nursing mother’s room will also be added.

“New furniture will enable collaborative workspaces for group projects, and the library’s computer labs will also receive an update,” Dorrill said.

The library’s services, including staff and research aids, have been temporarily relocated to Amelia Gayle Gorgas Library on the Quad. Books formerly housed at Bruno are now available at the UA Libraries Archival Facility. Materials are still available for check out through Scout or the library catalogue.