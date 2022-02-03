SGA election scheduled for March 8

Voting for the Student Government Association spring election will take place March 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on myBama.

Candidates interested in running for an executive council position or as a senator for their college must attend an interest session.

Interest sessions will take place Feb. 7 to 11 from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. in the Student Center Forum (Room 3700).

Candidates will learn about the election timeline, candidacy requirements and campaign regulations in addition to the responsibilities of each position.

The interest sessions will also cover the application process for Student Judiciary, and students will receive an overview of the SGA as an organization.

Timeline:

Feb. 7 to 11 – Candidate interest sessions

Feb. 18 – Declaration of candidacy

Feb. 28 – Campaign period begins

March 6 – Candidate forum

March 8 – Election day

The SGA encourages students to reach out to the Elections Board at sgaelections@sa.ua.edu with questions.