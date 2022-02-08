Men’s tennis wins 7-0 against UAB 

Alabama’s Zach Foster serves against the Memphis Tigers on Feb. 5, 2022.

Alabama men’s tennis cruised to a 7-0 victory in the second matchup of its Saturday doubleheader.

The Crimson Tide did not lose a single court in their 7-0 home victory against the University of Alabama at Birmingham, bouncing back from a 3-4 defeat to Memphis earlier in the day.

“We became better competitors this week in practice and as a result we had a better overall team performance,” Alabama head coach George Husack said.

Doubles 1-0

The Crimson Tide got doubles duos made quick work of the Blazers to win the doubles point.

Sophomore Rudi Christiansen and graduate student Juan Martin got off to a fast start with a 5-0 lead in the first set of their doubles match. They dropped a set before going on to win 6-1.

This set the tone for the Tide.

The Court 1 match would be next to finish. Freshmen Filip Planinsek and German Samofalov defeated UAB’s Thanos Spyropoulos and Michal Lusovsky 6-3.

While the Court 3 matchup went unfinished, sophomore Joao Ferreira and freshman Enzo Aguiard looked poised to follow suit, leading 5-3 at the match’s end.

Singles 6-0

The Tide kept rolling in singles play. Planinsek continued an impressive outing as he won the first singles match in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4.

This became the trend for the Tide during singles play, with five of six matches won in straight sets.

Victories on courts 1, 2 and 6 gave Alabama a 4-0 lead, securing the match win for the Crimson Tide.

Fellow freshman Aguiard played alongside Planinsek on Court 2, where he won 6-2, 6-2.

On Court 6, Christiansen finished off UAB’s Martin Vasquez to give Alabama the victory.

The winner of the match had already been decided, but Alabama didn’t lose focus. Ferreira quickly won his match against Vojtech Podzemny 7-5, 6-2.

All eyes were on the far Court 5 as freshman Zach Foster squeezed out the final match of the evening for the Tide 7-5, 7-5 as teammates watched on.

A back-and-forth matchup between Samofalov and Roman Postolka was the only match to head to a third set. However, Samofalov forged a resilient comeback, winning 0-6, 7-6, 1-0 .

The Crimson Tide (3-4) will travel to Norman, Oklahoma, for their next match on Feb. 11 against Oklahoma (7-1). The first serve will be at 5:30 p.m. CT.