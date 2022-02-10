Three Alabama Softball Players Named Preseason All-Americans

Three Alabama softball players received major preseason recognition.

Softball America named senior pitcher Montana Fouts and sophomore infielder Bailey Dowling preseason All-Americans Monday, and D1Softball named graduate student infielder Kaylee Tow a preseason All-American.

Fouts was named a first-team pitcher, following her 2021 season. The Kentucky native was one of three pitchers named to the first team, alongside Washington pitcher Gabbie Plain and Virginia Tech pitcher Keely Rochard. These three were also named First-Team All-Americans by Softball America at the end of the 2021 season.

Fouts was also named a preseason First-Team All-American by D1Softball in late January.

Dowling was named the Third-Team second baseman and was one of three sophomores named to the third team. She was also one of six sophomores named to any Softball America All-American team.

Last season as a freshman, Dowling started 25 games at second base and shortstop before suffering a season-ending injury. She’ll be a key part of Alabama’s infield this season, and her return bolsters Alabama’s roster even more.

Tow was selected as a preseason First-Team All-American by D1Softball. Tow has been a constant for Alabama her entire career, starting every game in 2021 and holding multiple All-SEC and All-American selections over the course of her career.

Fouts and Tow were also named to the 2022 All-SEC Preseason team Monday morning.

Fouts, Tow and Dowling will be major pieces for Alabama as the 2022 season opens this weekend with the Candrea Classic in Tucson, Arizona. The hype around these players and this team is at a new high following record season-ticket sales. The preseason All-American selections are yet another reason to believe this team will be in major contention for another SEC title and Women’s College World Series appearance.

