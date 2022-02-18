UA VP for student life resigns after arrest on solicitation charges

UPDATE: Myron Pope has resigned from the University following his arrest.

“We understand this news will be difficult for our community,” UA President Stuart Bell wrote in an email to students. “I will appoint an interim Vice President of Student Life and that person, along with the many professionals in the division, will remain available to all of us.”

University of Alabama Vice President for Student Life Myron Pope was arrested on charges of soliciting prostitution on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed the arrest on Friday afternoon. The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force made the arrest.

University of Alabama Police Department officers were not involved in the arrest.

Pope was released on a $1,000 bond.