BAMAthon raises over $200,000 for Children’s of Alabama

The University of Alabama Dance Marathon hosted BAMAthon on Saturday to celebrate raising $252,001.22 for Children’s of Alabama.

“Every dollar we’ve raised matters because kids can’t wait. I’m still in awe of what a committed group of students is capable of accomplishing,” said Grace Muncy, the president of the University of Alabama Dance Marathon and a first-year master’s student studying health sciences. “Seeing that we raised $252,001.22 reminds me that even as college students we can be a part of something bigger than ourselves.”

After 11 months of fundraising, BAMAthon was UA Dance Marathon’s last fundraiser of the year where Miracle Makers, students who fundraised for the organization, danced in the UA Student Center’s ballroom for 12 hours.

During the day, BAMAthon hosted silent auctions, sold merchandise, customized gameday buttons and encouraged donations through competitions.

“We stand for those who can’t,” said Kelsey Crow, a junior majoring in human development who works with Miracle Maker relations. “I feel very honored to be part of an organization that does so much for Children’s. It makes me proud to be in a state and college that does all of this.”

Throughout the year, Miracle Makers raised funds online through its personal donor drive websites. UA Dance Marathon also hosted percentage nights at local restaurants, announced incentives for specified donation amounts, and fundraised at events and tables around campus.

“We are so thankful for everyone who danced, stood, fundraised and supported BAMAthon 2022,” UA Dance Marathon said on its social media.

Last year’s BAMAthon was virtual, but the organization still raised over $300,000. Since its founding in 2012, the philanthropy has donated over $2 million to Children’s of Alabama.

UA Dance Marathon also worked at Northridge High School Dance Marathon earlier this month and helped raise $18,209.75 for Children’s of Alabama.

“In truly uncertain times we knew we could count on [UA Dance Marathon] to still maintain dedication to our cause,” said Jamie McLynn, coordinator of community development at Children’s of Alabama. “Because of [UA Dance Marathon], kids all over Alabama and the rest of the country can get high-quality, specialized care.”