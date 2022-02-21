SGA+extends+candidate+application+deadline

The Student Government Association announced an extension to some spring election deadlines Sunday night.

The deadline to submit applications, financial disclosure statements, and declarations of intent to run for elected office was extended from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23.

SGA press secretary Olivia Davis attributed the extension to severe weather on Thursday and former Vice President for Student Life Myron Pope’s resignation on Friday.

“Just wanted to make sure everyone had full opportunity to apply for a position,” Davis said.

The election is still scheduled for March 9, and the other dates on the election calendar remain unchanged.

As of the original deadline, all executive positions except president were uncontested. Three students announced their candidacy for president.

There will be a mandatory candidate information session on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 5 pm over Zoom for those who missed sessions from Feb. 7-11 and for new applicants. The Zoom link will be posted on the SGA website.