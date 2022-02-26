Softball sweeps day one of Mardi Gras Mambo

No. 2 Alabama softball (12-0) started the Mardi Gras Mambo with two wins against Nicholls State University and Southeastern Louisiana University. The Crimson Tide started the day with an early afternoon 5-2 victory over Nicholls followed by a shutout against Southeastern Louisiana, 5-0.

Nicholls, 5-2

The top of the first frame looked promising for the Crimson Tide as freshman Dallis Goodnight was first to bat. After a bunt single to the pitcher, Goodnight stole second and third base. Goodnight proceeded to score on an RBI groundout by junior Abby Doerr, 1-0.

The Colonels responded quickly with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first, 2-1. This was the first time Alabama found itself trailing in a game this season.

The youth of the Alabama team was ready to take control of the game. Goodnight was back at bat for the top of the second frame and knew what to do to put the game back in Alabama’s hands.

With freshman Jordan Stephens eager on third base and freshman Kali Heivlin sturdy on second base, Goodnight powered a single hit to center field scoring Stephens, 2-2.

Heivilin picked up an RBI off a walk in the top of the fourth with the bases loaded for sophomore Bailey Dowling to cross home plate. Dowling and Doerr kept the momentum up for the Crimson Tide for two more runs in the top of the fourth inning to secure a 5-2 lead.

Redshirt Alex Salter got the win with five strikeouts. Sophomore Jaala Torrence relieved Salter in the circle in the fifth inning. Torrence picked up five strikeouts with no hits allowed in her 2.2 inning relief appearance.

Southeastern Louisiana, 5-0

Senior Montana Fouts stole the show in Alabama’s second win of the day. The reigning SEC Pitcher of the week recorded 13 strikeouts.

Fouts’ complete-game victory was her 22nd career shutout and 32nd double-digit strikeout of her career.

The offense suffered a dry spell through the first four frames, but that changed in the fifth. Goodnight and sophomore Kat Grill came around to score due to graduate student Kaylee Tow’s two-run single, 2-0.

On the first pitch of the sixth frame, freshman Megan Bloodworth notched her fourth home run of the season.

Up Next

The Crimson Tide will head into day two of the Mardi Gras Mambo for another double header on Saturday. The first game will be against Northwestern State at 3 p.m. CT. The second game will be against Louisiana Tech at 5 p.m. CT. The games will be aired on 97.5 FM.