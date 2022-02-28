Alabama+softball+wins+2+games+in+5+hours+on+day+two+of+Mardi+Gras+Mambo

On day two of the Mardi Gras Mambo, No. 2 Alabama (13-0) secured back-to-back wins against Northwestern State and Louisiana Tech.

The Tide shut out the Bulldogs in a 2-0 victory less than 30 minutes after their earlier 8-3 victory against the Lady Demons concluded.

Northwestern

The Crimson Tide came out swinging early and often, scoring all eight of their runs in the first two innings.

After a leadoff single and stolen second base from freshman outfielder Dallis Goodnight, senior infielder Ashley Prange brought Goodnight home on an RBI double.

Prange moved to scoring position following a wild pitch from the Lady Demons’ RHP Sage Hoover. Senior catcher Ally Shipman brought her in with an RBI single up the middle.

Shipman also scored in the inning, helping the Tide jump out to a quick 3-0 lead.

With the bases loaded, Hoover was pulled early in the bottom of the second inning for pitcher Kenzie Seely.

Seely hit two of the next three batters, giving Alabama a 5-0 lead with bases still loaded. Sophomore infielder Bailey Dowling pushed the lead to 7-0 on a two-run single.

The Crimson Tide scored once more in the inning off a bases-loaded walk, giving them an 8-0 lead. Northwestern State scored twice off errors from the Alabama defense.

After an RBI single for the Lady Demons in the top of the fourth, the score sat at 8-3 Alabama. Senior pitcher Montana Fouts entered the game in relief of Alex Salter.

Fouts put the game away and got the win, throwing 3.1 shutout innings.

Louisiana Tech

Alabama’s first matchup ended at 5:19 p.m. and the second began at 5:45 p.m..

Game two was much more of a defensive matchup compared to the Northwestern State game. The two teams combined for eight hits in the game.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Jaala Torrence (3-0) got the start and the win for the Crimson Tide. In 5.1 innings, Torrence allowed zero runs, gave up 3 hits and threw 5 strikeouts on 74 pitches.

Senior infielder Kaylee Tow crossed home plate following a Bulldog error, scoring the opening run of the game in the bottom of the second.

Fouts entered the game in the middle of the sixth inning with a potential tying run at third base with one out. The All-American ended the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.

Shipman led the way offensively for the Tide with a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth inning, adding security to the Tide’s lead by pushing it to 2-0. She now has 4 home runs on the season, tying her for the team lead.

Fouts ended the Bulldogs’ chances with a three-up, three-down 7th inning.

Lauren Menzina started for the Bulldogs and gave up two runs on five hits and threw two strikeouts.

The No. 2 Crimson Tide will continue play in the Mardi Gras Mambo, Sunday, Feb. 27, against No. 20 Louisiana. The first pitch is at 11 a.m. CT in Youngsville, Louisiana. The game will air on 97.5 FM.

