Meet+SGA+VP+for+financial+affairs+candidate+Lauryn+Parker

Lauryn Parker is running uncontested for Student Government Association VP for financial affairs. The election will take place March 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on myBama.

Q: How did you get involved with the SGA?

A: When I initially enrolled in [The] University of Alabama, I wanted to ensure that I was getting involved in an organization that enacted positive change on campus. So with that, I knew that the Student Government Association would allow me to do so, and I saw that firsthand through my role serving as the director of student health and well-being under the student affairs cabinet in my first role.

Q: What made you want to run for this position?

A: So when I served in the initial position of [director of] student health and well-being, I was able to see the leaders before me enact that positive change on campus, and I was lucky enough to be a part of that. And I knew that I wanted to follow in those footsteps for me. And throughout my time in Senate, I focused on passing legislation and working on initiatives that focused on transparency and advocacy for the student body, so I want to continue to do so in my work.

Q: What are your thoughts on your election being uncontested?

A: I believe that every candidate that is running for a position is extremely qualified, including myself. I’ve had the opportunity to work with a few of these members running for their position, and it’s been an amazing experience.

Q: Why are you the best choice for this position?

A: Yeah, so as a director of student health and well-being under the student affairs cabinet, and now serving as a senator for the Student Government Association, I intend to be a reliable and valuable source for the student body.

Q: What’s the biggest problem you see on campus?

A: Yes, so, I believe that the largest problem campus is facing right now is the lack of financial literacy education for students. So I want to ensure that students are equipped with the resources and materials and training that they can take with them throughout their path and future years beyond UA. And with that, I want to implement a financial literacy education series in which I bring in speakers to discuss topics such as tax education, debt management, negotiation of salary and an introduction into the stock market, just ensure that students are able to take those resources with them, that they will be able to benefit in their future endeavors.

Q: How do you plan on increasing SGA transparency?

A: During my time in Senate, I worked on a lot of initiatives and legislation that focus on transparency between the student body and the Student Government Association, and I want to continue to do so. I believe that in my time in Senate I created a television outside of the SGA office that informed the student body of their elected representatives inside the office so they were able to kind of see who they were able to talk to. So I want to continue to do so in efforts like that just to ensure that students are informed of their elected representatives that they’re able to talk to in any means necessary to do.

Q: What’s your No. 1 goal with this position?

A: I want to ensure that not only students but organizations on this campus know the resources and funding that’s available for them to further enhance and benefit their own organization. So with that, I want to expand on the current [Financial Affairs Committee] funding for organizations and ensure that those organizations know the funding that’s available for them so they can benefit their organization and ensure that their members are the necessary resources for them. And I also want to work with student-owned businesses in Tuscaloosa just to promote those and provide resources for them. As I know it is great to get back to the Tuscaloosa community as they have given so much to all of us. So I just want to ensure that all student organizations are informed of the information and resources that are available for that.

Q: What’s one last thing you want voters to know about you?

A: I want students to know that I’m invested and willing and wanting to contribute to their future success and ensure that they have the resources and materials available for them for their success. I’m passionate about serving students, and lean on Lauryn on March 8.