Meet the 2022 SGA Senate candidates
There are 75 students running for Senate seats in the Student Government Association elections on March 8. Here’s a rundown of this year’s candidates. * denotes incumbents.
March 6, 2022
College of Arts and Sciences
Sam Akins
Freshman
Key points:
- Bridge the gap between students and the SGA.
- Remind students how to get in contact with senators.
Jonathan Benton
Sophomore
Key points:
- Place more recycling bins in academic buildings and residence halls.
- Require mandatory video recordings of lectures for all Arts and Sciences classes.
- Introduce academic flowcharts for all majors in the college.
Maria Derisavi
Freshman
Key points:
- Prioritize student safety on campus.
- Install more water bottle filling stations on campus.
Samuel Estreicher
Freshman
Key points:
- Improve daily life for students.
Hannah Ford
Freshman
Key points:
- Implement a mentorship program for students to foster relationships with peers and alumni.
- Strengthen student bonds on campus.
Olivia Frazier
Freshman
Key points:
- Promote unity and inclusion.
Eyram Gbeddy
Freshman
Key points:
- Promote equity, reform and accountability.
Taryn Geiger*
Sophomore
Key points:
- Ensure every student voice is heard.
Mitchell Gilbert
Sophomore
Key points:
- Increase diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
- Expand voter access in U.S. general elections.
- Pass legislation combating hate against Jewish students on campus.
Sawyer Griffy
Sophomore
Key points:
- Collect and manage SGA data.
- Listen to the concerns of students.
- Promote data-informed resolutions.
Margaret Jutze
Sophomore
Key points:
- Implement ranked-choice voting to increase transparent, fair elections.
- Increase accessibility in housing, athletics, campaign finance and other aspects of campus life.
- Prioritize SGA participation in Women and Gender Resource Center Harbor training; Question, Persuade and Refer suicide prevention training; and NCBI Welcome Diversity Workshops.
Mitchell Lynn
Year unknown
Key points:
- Provide menstrual products in bathrooms.
- Increase transparency in SGA operations.
- Pressure the University to acknowledge its history of racial injustice.
Kieghan Nangle
Freshman
Key points:
- Improve campus transparency.
- Promote an interconnected community.
Xzarria Peterson
Sophomore
Key points:
- Represent campus as an SGA senator.
John Richardson*
Sophomore
Key points:
- Continue to work on advising within Arts and Sciences.
- Partner with Men Against Rape and Sexual Assault.
- Make the University feel like a smaller community by championing students.
Claire Roberts
Freshman
Key points:
- Enhance mental health services.
- Promote mental health education.
Carter Sheldon
Sophomore
Key points:
- Combat sexual assault.
- Magnify marginalized voices.
- Improve student involvement at athletic events.
Brian Szczotka
Sophomore
Key points:
- Increase representation of ROTC and New College students.
- Improve access to resources for organizations, tutoring and professional development experiences.
Tyler Tannehill
Junior
Key points:
- Ensure substantial debate before voting.
- Open the SGA to all students.
- Increase counseling services and anti-drunk driving initiatives.
Eleanor Wiltanger
Year unknown
Key points:
- Add a financial literacy course.
- List New College majors in the UA catalog.
- Implement composting and increase UA sustainability services.
College of Communication and Information Sciences
Jenna Berkower*
Sophomore
Key points:
- Advocate for student safety.
- Implement further student engagement with student organizations.
Victor Hagan
Sophomore
Key points:
- Improve relationships between faculty and students.
- Focus on mental health and bring awareness to on-campus health resources.
Kaitlyn MacDonald
Junior
Key points:
- Promote diversity, equity and inclusion.
- Advance livable wage for student workers.
Morgan Patrick
Freshman
Key points:
- Gate all parking deck entrances.
- Implement a mentorship program with Tuscaloosa schools.
- Perform C&IS Qualtrics survey on Reese Phifer improvements.
Ally-Anna Outlaw
Freshman
Key points:
- Implement better transfer credit communication.
Culverhouse College of Business
Thomas Ashton
Freshman
Key points:
- Create a contact book for University resources and local restaurants.
- Increase access to electrical outlets and Wi-Fi.
- Create more student events on the Quad.
Nicholas Boyd
Freshman
Key points:
- Make UA community members feel represented.
- Improve student safety.
Athena Critides
Freshman
Key points:
- Advocate for the student body.
Judson Fair
Freshman
Key points:
- Promote innovation in the SGA.
John Foster
Freshman
Key points:
- Create an immersive program for first- and second-year business students to increase knowledge about a student’s major.
Myles Gollop
Freshman
Key points:
- Work with the Elections Board to ensure fair elections.
- Work on problems with parking.
Hunter Howell
Freshman
Key points:
- Make Thanksgiving a week-long break.
- Reduce laundry costs in dorms.
- Provide better opportunities for Culverhouse students to network with businesses.
John McLendon*
Sophomore
Key points:
- Make positive contributions to the SGA.
CJ Pearson*
Sophomore
Key points:
- Increase funding to mental health facilities.
- Require all Greek houses, dorms and UA facilities to have access to Narcan.
- Implement UA Day of Service to perform charitable acts throughout Tuscaloosa.
- Broadcast away football games within Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Lexi Sims
Freshman
Key points:
- Add a forum to help students voice opinions.
Lucas Weldon
Year unknown
Key points:
- Extend the add/drop date.
- Streamline basketball ticket process.
- Increase freshman parking.
Tyler Zuspann
Freshman
Key points:
- Introduce self-defense courses.
- Put vending machines in Hewson Hall.
- Put a traffic officer outside of the Student Center.
College of Education
Brad Day
Junior
Key points:
- Advocate for student election reforms.
- Promote free speech and student protection.
- Facilitate a permanent return to pre-pandemic student life .
Seth Hudson
Sophomore
Key points:
- Host pop-up community engagement events with senators and faculty.
- Improve mental health resources.
- Expand research and leadership opportunities to College of Education students.
Jacob Rohleder
Freshman
Key points:
- Listen to student voices.
College of Engineering
Kade Boeneke
Sophomore
Key points:
- Improve networking between engineering students.
Clay Bruce
Sophomore
Key points:
- Promote software packages and rapid prototyping to students.
- Improve study spaces in NERC, SERC and Rodgers library.
- Clarify course plans for engineering majors.
Alexander East
Freshman
Key points:
- Implement more business involvement, including demonstrations, showcases and networking opportunities.
- Increase co-op opportunities, especially for niche majors.
- Introduce weekly engineering workshops to learn about majors.
Sofia Estela
Sophomore
Key points:
- Encourage involvement in the SGA.
- Make it easier for students to voice concerns to the SGA.
Jacob Hoernlein
Freshman
Key points:
- Fight against the Machine.
- Avoid anonymously passed bills.
- Increase proper debate for all bills.
Grant Ingram
Freshman
Key points:
- Represent engineering students.
Ryan LaJoye
Sophomore
Key points:
- Offer hybrid options for all classes to prevent overflow and missed classes.
- Create a day off for mental well-being.
- Standardize testing between courses.
Alex Petr
Sophomore
Key points:
- Improve safety, inclusivity and mental health for all.
Kiley Price
Freshman
Key points:
- Better represent on-campus students
- Improve student life for engineering students.
- Expand resources for professional development and the Career Center.
Jackson Rudder
Freshman
Key points:
- Require professors to notify students of curriculum or scheduling changes.
- Improve networking for engineering students.
- Develop an online forum for students to voice concerns to senators.
Bryant Segars
Sophomore
Key points:
- Make campus safer and more accessible.
- Raise awareness on mental health.
William Calvin Wilbanks
Freshman
Key points:
- Make the University a better and safer place to make friends and complete studies.
Graduate School
Jennifer Baggett*
Graduate student
Key points:
- Promote knowledge and academic and social opportunities.
Noel Keeney
Doctoral candidate
Key points:
- Advocate for equality and higher education access.
- Increase wages and representation for graduate students.
Tolulope Kolapo
Year unknown
Key points:
- Promote diversity, equity and inclusion.
- Increase awareness of resources available.
- Increase recommendations to aid equitable representation and provide opportunity for “female emancipation and growth.”
Daniel Leon
Doctoral candidate
Key points:
- Implement higher GTA stipend.
- Streamline process of graduate housing.
Jessica Lopez
Doctoral candidate
Key points:
- Create a forum for graduate students to voice input and concerns.
Rebecca-Rose Lutonsky*
Doctoral candidate
Key points:
- Increase GTA and GRA stipends.
- Implement clearer and simpler residency requirements.
- Create a forum for graduate students to voice concerns.
Justin McCleskey
Graduate student
Key points:
- Increase SGA transparency.
- Increase graduate student representation.
Viprav Raju
Doctoral candidate
Key points:
- Improve graduate student access to student services like University Recreation, parking and meal plans.
- Create a separate football playoff ticket pool for graduate students.
- Implement paper and stationery allowances.
- Promote diversity and inclusion for graduate students and in campuswide organizations.
Carter Sink
Graduate student
Key points:
- Increase graduate student engagement with the SGA.
Emilia Stuart
Graduate student
Key points:
- Add a program for graduate students to learn about electives and leadership opportunities related to their interests.
- Form a mentor opportunity for students returning to the University as grad students to help first-time UA grad students feel at home.
Justin Sweeney
Graduate student
Key points:
- Increase student financial compensation and arts funding.
- Improve on-campus student life.
Caleb Williams
Graduate student
Key points:
- Allow accelerated master’s program students to participate in graduate school elections.
College of Human and Environmental Sciences
Karina Collins
Freshman
Key points:
- Implement an undergraduate mentorship program to bridge the gap between undergraduate and postgraduate education.
- Implement more dining options for those with dietary restrictions.
- Hire more faculty and staff from HBCUs, Hispanic-serving institutions and Asian American and Native American/Pacific Islander-serving institutions.
Emma Fraley
Freshman
Key points:
- Develop a cross-training program with Culverhouse and C&IS to prepare HES students for self-employment.
- Build a network of graduates willing to mentor or apprentice current students in similar majors.
Jolie Golden
Freshman
Key points:
- Create a place for CHES students to voice concerns to senators.
- Make course-required materials like textiles available at the SUPe Store.
Andrea Kugler
Junior
Key points:
- Improve alcohol and drug prevention programming for new students.
- Raise awareness of mental health services in the UA and Tuscaloosa communities.
College of Nursing
Kaleigh Shaw
Year unknown
Key points:
- Create more hands-on opportunities for lower-division nursing students.
Sarah Kate Smalley
Freshman
Key points:
- Be an advocate for positive change.
- Increase student involvement and community service.
School of Social Work
Tori Atwater
Freshman
Key points:
- Raise money for students who cannot afford counseling services.
- Increase safety on campus.
- Implement virtual tours of Little Hall.
Lauren Kirk
Junior
Key points:
- Mandate education and cultural awareness of UA history.
- Work with field education coordinators to make the field placement process more collaborative.
- Increase communication between social work students in the same cohort.
Sarah Pierce
Junior
Key points:
- Advance education and awareness of mental health and sexual assault.
- Waive $50 background check and $15 therapy session fees.
Elizabeth Prophet
Sophomore
Key points:
- Increase transparency in the SGA, implementing fair election and campaign policies.
- Serve equity using the NASW Code of Ethics in decision-making and ensuring students of all backgrounds are heard.
- Promote self-care plans and their sustainability.
School of Law
John Dawson
Law student
Key points:
- Represent the law school in the SGA.
- Promote legislation that improves the law school’s national ranking.