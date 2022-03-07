Meet the 2022 SGA Senate candidates

There are 75 students running for Senate seats in the Student Government Association elections on March 8. Here’s a rundown of this year’s candidates. * denotes incumbents. 

Zach Johnson | @ZachJohnsonCW and Isabel Hope
College of Arts and Sciences

Sam Akins 

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Bridge the gap between students and the SGA.
  • Remind students how to get in contact with senators.

 

Jonathan Benton

Sophomore

Key points:

  • Place more recycling bins in academic buildings and residence halls.
  • Require mandatory video recordings of lectures for all Arts and Sciences classes.
  • Introduce academic flowcharts for all majors in the college.

 

Maria Derisavi

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Prioritize student safety on campus.
  • Install more water bottle filling stations on campus.

 

Samuel Estreicher

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Improve daily life for students.

 

Hannah Ford

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Implement a mentorship program for students to foster relationships with peers and alumni.
  • Strengthen student bonds on campus.

 

Olivia Frazier

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Promote unity and inclusion. 

 

Eyram Gbeddy

Freshman

Key points:

  • Promote equity, reform and accountability.

 

Taryn Geiger*

Sophomore 

Key points:

  • Ensure every student voice is heard.

 

Mitchell Gilbert

Sophomore 

Key points:

  • Increase diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
  • Expand voter access in U.S. general elections.
  • Pass legislation combating hate against Jewish students on campus. 

 

Sawyer Griffy

Sophomore 

Key points:

  • Collect and manage SGA data. 
  • Listen to the concerns of students. 
  • Promote data-informed resolutions.

 

Margaret Jutze

Sophomore 

Key points:

  • Implement ranked-choice voting to increase transparent, fair elections.
  • Increase accessibility in housing, athletics, campaign finance and other aspects of campus life.
  • Prioritize SGA participation in Women and Gender Resource Center Harbor training; Question, Persuade and Refer suicide prevention training; and NCBI Welcome Diversity Workshops. 

 

Mitchell Lynn

Year unknown

Key points:

  • Provide menstrual products in bathrooms.
  • Increase transparency in SGA operations.
  • Pressure the University to acknowledge its history of racial injustice.

 

Kieghan Nangle

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Improve campus transparency.
  • Promote an interconnected community.

 

Xzarria Peterson

Sophomore 

Key points:

  • Represent campus as an SGA senator.

 

John Richardson*

Sophomore 

Key points:

  • Continue to work on advising within Arts and Sciences.
  • Partner with Men Against Rape and Sexual Assault.
  • Make the University feel like a smaller community by championing students.

 

Claire Roberts

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Enhance mental health services.
  • Promote mental health education. 

 

Carter Sheldon

Sophomore 

Key points:

  • Combat sexual assault.
  • Magnify marginalized voices.
  • Improve student involvement at athletic events. 

 

Brian Szczotka

Sophomore 

Key points:

  • Increase representation of ROTC and New College students.
  • Improve access to resources for organizations, tutoring and professional development experiences. 

 

Tyler Tannehill

Junior 

Key points:

  • Ensure substantial debate before voting.
  • Open the SGA to all students.
  • Increase counseling services and anti-drunk driving initiatives. 

 

Eleanor Wiltanger

Year unknown

Key points:

  • Add a financial literacy course.
  • List New College majors in the UA catalog. 
  • Implement composting and increase UA sustainability services. 

 

College of Communication and Information Sciences

Jenna Berkower*

Sophomore 

Key points:

  • Advocate for student safety.
  • Implement further student engagement with student organizations. 

 

Victor Hagan

Sophomore 

Key points:

  • Improve relationships between faculty and students.
  • Focus on mental health and bring awareness to on-campus health resources.

 

Kaitlyn MacDonald

Junior

Key points:

  • Promote diversity, equity and inclusion.
  • Advance livable wage for student workers.

 

Morgan Patrick

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Gate all parking deck entrances.
  • Implement a mentorship program with Tuscaloosa schools.
  • Perform C&IS Qualtrics survey on Reese Phifer improvements. 

 

Ally-Anna Outlaw

Freshman

Key points:

  • Implement better transfer credit communication.

 

Culverhouse College of Business

Thomas Ashton

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Create a contact book for University resources and local restaurants.
  • Increase access to electrical outlets and Wi-Fi.
  • Create more student events on the Quad. 

 

Nicholas Boyd

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Make UA community members feel represented.
  • Improve student safety.

 

Athena Critides

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Advocate for the student body.

 

Judson Fair

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Promote innovation in the SGA.

 

John Foster

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Create an immersive program for first- and second-year business students to increase knowledge about a student’s major.

 

Myles Gollop

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Work with the Elections Board to ensure fair elections.
  • Work on problems with parking.

 

Hunter Howell

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Make Thanksgiving a week-long break.
  • Reduce laundry costs in dorms.
  • Provide better opportunities for Culverhouse students to network with businesses. 

 

John McLendon*

Sophomore 

Key points:

  • Make positive contributions to the SGA.

 

CJ Pearson*

Sophomore 

Key points:

  • Increase funding to mental health facilities.
  • Require all Greek houses, dorms and UA facilities to have access to Narcan. 
  • Implement UA Day of Service to perform charitable acts throughout Tuscaloosa.
  • Broadcast away football games within Bryant-Denny Stadium.

 

Lexi Sims

Freshman 

Key points: 

  • Add a forum to help students voice opinions. 

 

Lucas Weldon

Year unknown

Key points:

  • Extend the add/drop date.
  • Streamline basketball ticket process.
  • Increase freshman parking.

 

Tyler Zuspann

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Introduce self-defense courses. 
  • Put vending machines in Hewson Hall.
  • Put a traffic officer outside of the Student Center. 

 

College of Education

Brad Day

Junior 

Key points:

  • Advocate for student election reforms.
  • Promote free speech and student protection.
  • Facilitate a permanent return to pre-pandemic student life .

 

Seth Hudson

Sophomore 

Key points:

  • Host pop-up community engagement events with senators and faculty. 
  • Improve mental health resources.
  • Expand research and leadership opportunities to College of Education students.

 

Jacob Rohleder

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Listen to student voices.

 

College of Engineering

Kade Boeneke

Sophomore 

Key points:

  • Improve networking between engineering students.

 

Clay Bruce

Sophomore 

Key points:

  • Promote software packages and rapid prototyping to students.
  • Improve study spaces in NERC, SERC and Rodgers library.
  • Clarify course plans for engineering majors.

 

Alexander East

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Implement more business involvement, including demonstrations, showcases and networking opportunities.
  • Increase co-op opportunities, especially for niche majors.
  • Introduce weekly engineering workshops to learn about majors. 

 

Sofia Estela

Sophomore 

Key points:

  • Encourage involvement in the SGA.
  • Make it easier for students to voice concerns to the SGA.

 

Jacob Hoernlein

Freshman

Key points:

  • Fight against the Machine.
  • Avoid anonymously passed bills. 
  • Increase proper debate for all bills.

 

Grant Ingram

Freshman

Key points:

  • Represent engineering students.

 

Ryan LaJoye

Sophomore 

Key points:

  • Offer hybrid options for all classes to prevent overflow and missed classes.
  • Create a day off for mental well-being.
  • Standardize testing between courses.

 

Alex Petr

Sophomore 

Key points:

  • Improve safety, inclusivity and mental health for all. 

 

Kiley Price

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Better represent on-campus students
  • Improve student life for engineering students.
  • Expand resources for professional development and the Career Center.

 

Jackson Rudder

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Require professors to notify students of curriculum or scheduling changes. 
  • Improve networking for engineering students.
  • Develop an online forum for students to voice concerns to senators. 

 

Bryant Segars

Sophomore 

Key points:

  • Make campus safer and more accessible.
  • Raise awareness on mental health.

 

William Calvin Wilbanks

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Make the University a better and safer place to make friends and complete studies. 

 

Graduate School

Jennifer Baggett*

Graduate student 

Key points:

  • Promote knowledge and academic and social opportunities.

 

Noel Keeney

Doctoral candidate 

Key points:

  • Advocate for equality and higher education access.
  • Increase wages and representation for graduate students.

 

Tolulope Kolapo

Year unknown

Key points:

  • Promote diversity, equity and inclusion.
  • Increase awareness of resources available. 
  • Increase recommendations to aid equitable representation and provide opportunity for “female emancipation and growth.”

 

Daniel Leon

Doctoral candidate

Key points:

  • Implement higher GTA stipend.
  • Streamline process of graduate housing.

 

Jessica Lopez

Doctoral candidate

Key points:

  • Create a forum for graduate students to voice input and concerns. 

 

Rebecca-Rose Lutonsky*

Doctoral candidate 

Key points:

  • Increase GTA and GRA stipends.
  • Implement clearer and simpler residency requirements.
  • Create a forum for graduate students to voice concerns.

 

Justin McCleskey

Graduate student 

Key points:

  • Increase SGA transparency.
  • Increase graduate student representation. 

 

Viprav Raju

Doctoral candidate 

Key points:

  • Improve graduate student access to student services like University Recreation, parking and meal plans.
  • Create a separate football playoff ticket pool for graduate students. 
  • Implement paper and stationery allowances.
  • Promote diversity and inclusion for graduate students and in campuswide organizations.

 

Carter Sink

Graduate student 

Key points:

  • Increase graduate student engagement with the SGA.

 

Emilia Stuart

Graduate student 

Key points:

  • Add a program for graduate students to learn about electives and leadership opportunities related to their interests.
  • Form a mentor opportunity for students returning to the University as grad students to help first-time UA grad students feel at home.

 

Justin Sweeney

Graduate student 

Key points:

  • Increase student financial compensation and arts funding.
  • Improve on-campus student life.

 

Caleb Williams

Graduate student 

Key points:

  • Allow accelerated master’s program students to participate in graduate school elections.

 

College of Human and Environmental Sciences

Karina Collins

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Implement an undergraduate mentorship program to bridge the gap between undergraduate and postgraduate education.
  • Implement more dining options for those with dietary restrictions.
  • Hire more faculty and staff from HBCUs, Hispanic-serving institutions and Asian American and Native American/Pacific Islander-serving institutions.

 

Emma Fraley

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Develop a cross-training program with Culverhouse and C&IS to prepare HES students for self-employment.
  • Build a network of graduates willing to mentor or apprentice current students in similar majors.

 

Jolie Golden

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Create a place for CHES students to voice concerns to senators.
  • Make course-required materials like textiles available at the SUPe Store.

 

Andrea Kugler

Junior 

Key points:

  • Improve alcohol and drug prevention programming for new students.
  • Raise awareness of mental health services in the UA and Tuscaloosa communities. 

 

College of Nursing

Kaleigh Shaw

Year unknown

Key points:

  • Create more hands-on opportunities for lower-division nursing students. 

 

Sarah Kate Smalley

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Be an advocate for positive change.
  • Increase student involvement and community service. 

 

School of Social Work

Tori Atwater

Freshman 

Key points:

  • Raise money for students who cannot afford counseling services. 
  • Increase safety on campus.
  • Implement virtual tours of Little Hall.

 

Lauren Kirk

Junior 

Key points:

  • Mandate education and cultural awareness of UA history.
  • Work with field education coordinators to make the field placement process more collaborative.
  • Increase communication between social work students in the same cohort.

 

Sarah Pierce

Junior

Key points:

  • Advance education and awareness of mental health and sexual assault.
  • Waive $50 background check and $15 therapy session fees.

 

Elizabeth Prophet

Sophomore 

Key points:

  • Increase transparency in the SGA, implementing fair election and campaign policies.
  • Serve equity using the NASW Code of Ethics in decision-making and ensuring students of all backgrounds are heard.
  • Promote self-care plans and their sustainability.

 

School of Law

John Dawson

Law student

Key points:

  • Represent the law school in the SGA.
  • Promote legislation that improves the law school’s national ranking.