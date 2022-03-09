Madeline Martin named SGA president pending judicial review 

Madeline Martin is the unofficial Student Government Association president-elect.

“With the unofficial results, I am beyond excited for the opportunity to serve all students here at the Capstone!” Martin wrote in a statement to the Crimson White.

Presidential election results will not be confirmed until the Judicial Board rules on an outstanding appeal against Martin on March 23.

Presidential candidate Sarah Shield’s campaign filed an appeal to prevent confirmation of the president until the Judicial Board rules on their earlier appeal regarding Martin’s campaign expenditures.

“If we don’t get a ruling on this appeal one way or the other, I just don’t think there’s any possibility for fair elections at the school,” presidential candidate Sarah Shield said.

All other election results will be confirmed by Friday, March 11.

“I will uphold my promises of equity, connection, outreach, and development with each action I take,” Martin said in an Instagram post.

The SGA announced unofficial results Tuesday night. Polls were open until 8:15 p.m. after voters struggled to access their ballots on the new myBama interface.

Turnout for the election was 28.23%, with 10,065 votes.

“I think that the elected officials at this university are never going to fully represent the student body until we increase the voter turnout number,” Shield said.