‘This can happen to anyone’: Influencer Lauren Norris brings awareness to domestic violence

College lifestyle influencer and UA junior Lauren Norris has more than 250,000 followers on social media, and she’s using her platform to shed light on domestic abuse.

Norris’s new line of merchandise, the Radiant Collection, brings awareness to domestic violence.

Norris said she grew up in a home where domestic violence was common and did not have a model for her own relationships. So, during her teenage years, Norris did not recognize the warning signs of domestic violence and soon found herself in an abusive relationship.

“This can happen to anyone. It’s not just someone hitting you. It’s someone stalking you or giving you threats or isolating you from other people. That is all domestic violence and abuse to you,” Norris said. “It’s not just a bruise that you have on your body. It can be your mental and emotional well-being as well.”

The Radiant Collection features the words “Radiant,” “Worthy” and “Strong” on purple and yellow sweatshirts, T-shirts and bags. Norris chose purple because it is the color for domestic violence awareness and yellow because it is a color her abuser did not allow her to wear.

A portion of the profits from this collection will be donated to Turning Point, a local organization that provides services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Turning Point provides services through its 24/7 crisis line. People can receive immediate help from Turning Point, references to local safe houses, and free group or individual counseling services.

“You shouldn’t feel ashamed or bad if you are in one of those situations and ask for help,” said Savannah Tatum, the education and outreach coordinator for Turning Point. “That’s what we’re here for.”

Monetary donations to Turning Point fund rural counseling outreach programs, living supplies for the people in the safe houses, and Turning Point’s newest shelter, which is projected to be completed in July.

Turning Point hosts events at local high schools to teach people about the warning signs of domestic violence.

Tatum said these red flags include a partner being abnormally insecure and placing the insecurity on their partner; isolating the partner; and pressuring the partner into attending events, visiting places, or doing specific actions that they know the partner does not desire.

Norris is telling her domestic violence story on her YouTube channel and in Instagram posts to educate her followers.

“Especially with social media influencers, no one would ever assume that I had this hardship a few years ago,” Norris said. “I want to help girls who may be in the same situation as me, who might not think they are in a domestic violence relationship, because maybe it’s not physical abuse, but it may be emotional abuse, sexual abuse, or it may be verbal abuse.”

People can call Turning Point’s 24/7 crisis line or the national domestic violence hotline at 800-799-7233.