Alabama softball clinches series against South Carolina

Unlike game one, Alabama softball took care of South Carolina with ease Saturday.

The Crimson Tide (27-4, 5-3 SEC) secured a 10-2 win in Columbia against the Gamecocks (18-12, 2-6 SEC) with the help of seven hits.

Junior Lexi Kilfoyl pitched all seven innings for Alabama. Kilfoyl struck out four batters and gave up only two hits.

On Friday, the Crimson Tide needed to rally from a 5-1 deficit. Saturday’s game saw Alabama take control of the game early. A throwing error by South Carolina allowed freshman Aubrey Barnhart to score the first run in the top of the second inning. Freshman Dallis Goodnight hit a single and gave Alabama a 2-0 lead only 1.5 innings into the game.

Senior Ashley Prange scored an unearned run in the third inning, putting Alabama ahead 3-0. South Carolina eventually answered with a double that brought in two runs. Despite cutting the lead to 3-2, the double was South Carolina’s final hit of the game.

Prange, an Ohio State transfer, has been one of Alabama’s most consistent hitters of late. She extended her hitting streak now to eight games on Saturday.

Senior Kaylee Tow doubled in the fifth inning and brought in two more runners. Alabama’s lead had now extended to 5-2.

With the lead extended, senior Ally Shipman made one of the most impressive plays of the afternoon. The Tennessee transfer whacked a ball into center field and sped around the bases with astounding speed. Shipman earned an inside-the-park home run, only the ninth in Alabama program history.

The home run was Shipman’s fifth of the season. She and freshman Megan Bloodworth are now tied for the team lead.

In the final inning, junior Jenna Johnson hit a home run, making this the fifth game of the season with multiple home runs

The 10-2 win clinched the series for the Crimson Tide, but Alabama will have a chance to sweep the Gamecocks on Sunday. First pitch for game three of the series will be at 12 p.m. CT.