Microsoft Meetups to help students transition from Google

The University of Alabama’s Office of Information Technology is hosting Microsoft Meetups from April 11 to 13 to help students migrate their content from Google to Microsoft.

The meetups will take place at Gorgas Library, the Quad, Gordon Palmer Hall and Hewson Hall. There will be a virtual option for some of the events.

Representatives from Microsoft will be flying in to help students migrate their content and learn more about Microsoft. Any content left in the Crimson Google accounts will be deleted on May 16.

The director of customer relations for the Office of Information Technology, Meagan Bennett, wants students to be aware that this transition is taking place.

“We’ve been communicating to students for over a year that we would be transitioning from Google to Microsoft, and this is our final push to make sure they are comfortable and know what to do,” Bennett said.

Bennett said that there is a migration tool on Microsoft that students can use to move their content from one to the other, and they can learn more about this at the meetups. She said it is important for students to learn how to use Microsoft for their future careers.

“Ninety-five percent of Fortune 500 companies use Microsoft suite,” Bennett said. “It’s definitely a perk if students know how to use it.”

Lunch will be provided during the Gorgas meetups, and popsicles will be provided on the Quad.

Questions? Email the news desk at newsdesk@cw.ua.edu.