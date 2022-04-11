SGA has not published executive meeting minutes in five months

The Student Government Association has not made public any minutes from Executive Council meetings in five months.

The most recent public minutes were released on Nov. 7, 2021, and the most recent public budget report was released in January 2020.

The SGA Code of Laws states that the site is to be overseen by the Executive Council and maintained by the webmaster, who is required to publish weekly updates.

“The SGA Webmaster shall weekly update the entire SGA website, and as deemed necessary by SGA Executive officers, to include (but not limited to): An events calendar, new and current executive committee reports, new and current legislation and any other new or updated information, as deemed necessary by the SGA Executive Council,” the Code of Laws states.

The Constitution states that the vice president for financial affairs is required to “compile and post on the SGA website a financial statement of all SGA operations at least once monthly during the fall and spring semesters.”

The Code of Laws states that “a permanent, public record” shall detail the collection and disbursement of SGA funds and “shall be published monthly on the SGA website.” The record is required to include descriptions and details of the “purpose, amount, and recipient of each expenditure.”

SGA Webmaster Sid Elkins and SGA press secretary Olivia Davis did not respond to interview requests. Following The Crimson White’s request for comment, the website was updated to include Executive Council and Cabinet minutes from Nov. 14, 2021.

In the most recent available document, Davis reminds Executive Council and Cabinet members to refrain from sharing or commenting on social media posts that “paint the SGA in a negative light, especially if that information is coming from a news/reporting source.” Davis also reminds them not to comment on behalf of their SGA involvement before clearing it with her.

Questions? Email the news desk at newsdesk@cw.ua.edu.