C&IS dean finalists to visit campus beginning April 20

The University of Alabama plans to appoint the new dean of the College of Communication and Information Sciences by early May 2022, and four finalists will visit campus beginning April 20.

Andrew Billings, a professor with the Department of Journalism and Creative Media, is the chair of the search committee. He will host question and answer sessions with the finalists at the following times in the Camellia Room of Gorgas Library:

April 20, 9-10:15 a.m.

April 21, 1:30-2:45 p.m.

April 27, 10:30-11:45 a.m.

April 28, 1:30-2:45 p.m.

Feedback forms will be posted on the search website by April 19, and will remain available until May 2 at noon.

The committee is made up of eight appointed and elected officials. The four C&IS elected officials include Cynthia Peacock, assistant professor in communication studies; Kristen Warner, associate professor in journalism and creative media; Jay Waters, instructor in advertising and public relations; and Steven Yates, assistant professor in library and information studies.

The four committee members who were appointed by UA President Stuart R. Bell include Melanie Danner, director of financial affairs; College of Communication and Information Sciences dean Donald Gilstrap; UA Libraries’ Debra Nelson, president of Elevate LLC; and G. Christine Taylor, vice president and associate provost for the University’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The current dean, Mark Nelson, announced his retirement in October 2021 after 31 years at the University.

The search committee met on Jan. 13, just one month after the search was announced, and by the week of Jan. 17, the University placed its first advertisements for the position.

Preference was given to applicants who submitted before March 24 and who “possess a significant and progressive record of leadership in a professional setting including higher education, government, and/or industry.” Emphasis was also placed on the candidates’ commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

