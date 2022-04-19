Let me guess, you were an April baby?

CW / Hope Stumpf
Hope Stumpf, Comic ArtistApril 18, 2022
CARTOONS
Gee, it’s raining humans today
What do you mean, “I may have forgotten to put the spaceship in park?”
Do these new jeans make me look 3D?
The Oscars are irrelevant, according to 12 million people on Twitter
But sir, I don’t have feet!
Instead of polluting the ocean with plastic straws, our franchises will now be using paper straws that cause deforestation
No, Paul, we are not packing the grill. Yes, Paul, the resort will have grills
We’ve broken the fourth wall
Oh, to be considered good luck… I know you guys feel me
Unfortunately, your new arm and leg will cost an arm and a leg