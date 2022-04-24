Texas A&M crushes softball in series-clinching game two Saturday

No. 2 Alabama (38-8, 13-7 SEC) could not get anything going in game two against the Texas A&M Aggies (26-17, 5-12 SEC), falling 9-1 in five innings.

The loss is the Crimson Tide’s worst of the season, and for just the second time all season Alabama has lost an SEC series.

The Crimson Tide only recorded two hits the entire game, with one of the two coming off a double in the first inning from sophomore Bailey Dowling. As a team, Alabama hit just .117 on the day.

Unlike game one on Friday, Texas A&M struck first in game two, and did it in a big way. After a scoreless first inning for both teams, the Aggies exploded for a massive second inning.

After loading the bases with only one out, Texas A&M hit a two-run double to bring in the first runs of the game. The Aggies followed it up with two RBI singles, before a three-run home run from Aggie right fielder Morgan Smith made the score 7-0 before Alabama could even get the second out of the inning.

Starting pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl was substituted for sophomore Alex Salter following the home run. Salter retired two of the next three batters, walking one, allowing Alabama to escape the inning without any further damage.

Salter held Texas A&M at bay until the bottom of the fourth, when the Aggies hit another RBI-double to make the score 8-0, officially putting the game in run-rule territory. The Aggies loaded the bases again soon after, leading head coach Patrick Murphy to replace Salter with sophomore Jaala Torrence to get out of the inning.

With the game on the line with two outs, freshman Jenna Lord drilled a hit into left field to bring in pinch runner Savannah Woodard. The run was Alabama’s first of the game and guaranteed the game to extend into the bottom of the fifth.

In the bottom of the fifth, Texas A&M pitcher Makinzy Herzog, who homered in game one, delivered an RBI double to bring in the run – securing the walk-off win.

Though the Aggies clinched the series, Alabama still has a chance to pick up a win in game three Sunday afternoon. First pitch will be at noon CT on SEC Network+.