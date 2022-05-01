Alabama+track+and+field+closes+out+the+regular+season+at+Mississippi+State+and+LSU

The Alabama Crimson Tide track and field team finished its outdoor regular season at the Maroon and White Invitational and the LSU Invitational Friday and Saturday. The Crimson Tide ended the weekend with 30 top-five finishes between the two meets.

The distance runners competed at Mississippi State Friday evening, while the rest of the team traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to compete in the LSU Invitational.

Maroon and White Invitational

The Crimson Tide dominated the 800-meter race, as the freshman pair of Eliud Kipsang and Jacob Lamb finished with the top-two times. Kipsang ran a 1:48.49, and Lamb followed right behind him with a 1:48.92.

Victor Kiprop gave Alabama its other first-place finish, running a 3:40.79 in the 1,500-meter — the fourth fastest time in school history.

In the women’s 1,500-meter, junior Riley Schelp crossed third with a 4:43.43 time.

LSU Invitational

The Crimson Tide earned first-place finishes among collegians in the men’s discus, women’s javelin and men’s hammer throw. Sophomore Alan de Falchi in discus (59.65 meters), senior Hailey Poole in women’s javelin (50.49 meters) and junior Bobby Colantonio Jr. in discus (69.37 meters) all finished first in their respective events.

Poole’s 50.49-meter throw is a career high and fifth best in school history.

On the track, the 4×400 team of Christal Mosley, Amari Brown, Na’Taja Ballard, and Amara Obi posted a time of 3:34.28 for a third-place finish.

Freshman Corde Long represented the Crimson Tide in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, finishing second with a 13.90.

The Crimson Tide look to carry this momentum into their next meet as they open the postseason at the SEC Outdoor Championship in Oxford, Mississippi, May 12-14.