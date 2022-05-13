Women’s golf finishes runner up at regional, punch ticket to NCAA Tournament

The Alabama women’s golf team poses after finishing second in the NCAA Franklin Regional at the Vanderbilt Legends Club North Course in Franklin, Tennessee.

The 2022 season will go on for the Alabama women’s golf team.

Fifth year senior Polly Mack finished first overall in the regional as the Crimson Tide slotted into second, qualifying for the NCAA Tournament. Mack led the way for the Crimson Tide, scoring 65, 73 and 66 to finish 12-under-par (204) – good enough for first place overall in the regional.

“I’m really proud of Polly [Mack],” head coach Mic Potter said. “She overcame adversity by being three over after two holes the first day and finishing 12 under for the tournament. She is a great player and works hard. She is very deserving of this victory.”

Alabama finished second at the regional hosted by Vanderbilt at the Legends Club North course with a score of 8-under-par during the tournament. Host school Vanderbilt won the regional with Wake Forest and Texas A&M finishing third and fourth, respectively. Wake Forest and Texas A&M will join Alabama and Vanderbilt on the national stage.

“I was really proud of the team’s performance today,” Potter said. “They stayed in the present, they handled adversity when it came their way and the result was one of their best tournaments of the year. It is the goal of every golf team at the beginning of the year to compete for the National Championship. We now have a chance to do that.”

Crimson Tide sophomore Benedetta Moresco finished tied for fourth with a 5-under-par (211), while junior Emilie Overas scored a respectable 6-over-par (211).

Mack played what could be her best golf during her time at Alabama. Mack led the tournament in par 4 and par 5 scoring. She is the seventh-ranked player in the nation, and scored some of her lowest scores of her career with the day one 65 and final day 66. Mack tails off her collegiate career with strong scores and will hope to carry that to the NCAA Tournament.

This is the 15th time that Potter has led the Crimson Tide to the NCAA Tournament. Alabama will compete at the 2022 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Arizona beginning on May 20.