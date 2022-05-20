New C&IS dean announced

The University of Alabama announced that Brian Butler will be taking over as the new dean of the College of Communication and Information Sciences, effective July 1.

Butler is coming to Tuscaloosa from the University of Maryland, where he was both a professor and the senior associate dean of the UMD College of Information Sciences. He received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science, and his doctorate in information sciences from Carnegie Mellon University.

“At a time when communication and information are increasingly central to the way we work, how we live and who we are, I am excited to be joining UA as the college’s dean and building on this tradition to grow the college’s reputation and impact as an international leader in these critical areas,” Butler said in a statement released by UA News.

The announcement comes less than a month after the four finalists for the job visited campus. Butler will be replacing Mark Nelson, who announced in October that he would be retiring in June after serving the University for 91 years.

“Serving as dean these past seven years has been one of the greatest joys of my professional career,” Nelson said in the email announcing his impending retirement. “I am grateful and honored to have been a part of this college and this great university.”

In a statement on UA News, Dr. James Dalton, UA executive vice president and provost, said “Dr. Butler has demonstrated exemplary leadership in overseeing the transformation and growth of the University of Maryland College of Information Studies. I look forward to seeing his vision for our College of Communication and Information Sciences come to life as the college’s dean.”