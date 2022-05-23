Women’s golf wraps up season at NCAA Championships

The Alabama women’s golf team wrapped up its strong 2022 campaign at the NCAA Golf Championship at the Greyhawk Golf Club Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Crimson Tide placed 24th at the tournament with a score of 916, good for 52-over-par. The top 15 teams at the tournament advanced with the cut line being 13 strokes away at 39-over-par 903.

A 28-over-par 316 Saturday performance sank any hope of Alabama moving on despite a strong showing Friday to start off the tournament. The Crimson Tide was led by the performances of freshman Isabella van der Biest, who scored a 72, 81 and 73, good for a 10-over-par 226. That score placed her in 63rd overall. Graduate student Angelica Moresco scored 77, 75 and 76 for a 12-over-par 228, just behind van der Biest.

Junior Emillie Overas and fifth year senior Polly Mack both finished tied for 106th in the tournament. They both recorded scores of 17-over-par 223. Mack and Moresco both finish their strong Alabama careers rallying on the final day to give it all they had left.

Saturday’s performance became the story for this team as it dug them a hole they simply could not get out of.

“Yesterday’s [Saturday’s] round put us in a really tough spot,” Alabama head coach Mic Potter said. “It required us to be more aggressive and this golf course is hard to do that on because a lot of the whole locations you are really penalized on if you are a yard or two off.”

The result wraps up the 2022 season for Alabama, where the side earned one team championship and three individual championships during the campaign. Potter and company will look forward to 2023, attempting to return to the NCAA Championships.

“We learned a lot,” Potter said. “This is a golf course that we have to take away from here what we need to practice beginning next fall, but with a new team. We need to be more precise, we need to have much better short game, and we need to be better putters, and we have to go to work on that.”