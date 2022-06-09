Honors+College+dean+next+in+long+line+of+senior+leadership+departures

The dean of UA’s Honors College, Tara Williams, announced her resignation effective July 31.

In an email sent to Honors College faculty and staff Monday, Williams, who came to the University as the Honors College dean as COVID-19 began rearing its head in March 2020, said she was resigning to take a position as the dean of the Honors College at Arizona State University.

“I was not looking to move, but this new role offers unique professional and personal opportunities for both me and my partner,” Williams said in the email.

“Building on and expanding the UA Honors College’s strong commitments to community engagement and transformative educational experiences has been the highlight of my career,” Williams said in the email. “The College’s faculty, staff and students, working with UA leadership, will continue that trajectory. It’s truly been an honor.”

According to the email, the Honors College increased its diversity of students and implemented test-optional admissions under Williams’ time as dean.

Additionally, the Honors College saw students garner multiple honors, including a Rhodes Scholarship and two Marshall Scholarships.

Other departures from the University have included the former Dean of the College of Communication and Information Sciences Mark Nelson, who announced he would be retiring this upcoming July in October 2021, and the former Dean of the College of Engineering Charles Karr, who retired in September 2021.

An interim dean will be appointed by Provost Jim Dalton, who will initiate the search for Williams’ successor. Information “regarding the search committee and timeline will be shared as they are available.”